StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
KMDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of KMDA opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $245.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96.
Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
