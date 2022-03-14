StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $245.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

