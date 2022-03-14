StockNews.com Lowers Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

PAHC opened at $20.04 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $811.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,225,000 after buying an additional 181,093 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 35,466 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

