StockNews.com Lowers Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $40.07 on Friday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,676 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zumiez by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,834 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

