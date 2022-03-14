Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDF shares. HSBC lowered shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 40,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $241,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $296,296.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $222,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 945.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 37,761 shares during the period.

NYSE EDF opened at $5.53 on Monday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

