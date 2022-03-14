Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Stoneridge stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,127. The firm has a market cap of $493.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 1.25. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

