Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 630 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $130.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.68 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

