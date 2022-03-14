Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 126.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

XAR stock opened at $118.55 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $136.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.