Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,156 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 180,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 68,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of RF opened at $21.91 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

