Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $79.31 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $98.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

