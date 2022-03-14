Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,422,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

