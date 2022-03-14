Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock opened at $270.70 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $244.65 and a one year high of $302.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.29.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.