Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a negative net margin of 222.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
