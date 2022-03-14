Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a negative net margin of 222.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

