Summit X LLC Has $10.04 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,010. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $234.70 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

