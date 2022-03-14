Summit X LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.30. 12,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

