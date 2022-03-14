Summit X LLC Purchases 299 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.38. 148,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,735. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $211.42 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.28. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

