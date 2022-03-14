SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

SXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

