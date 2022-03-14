Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Suncorp Group stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.