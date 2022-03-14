SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $20.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.