Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,100 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 1,453,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of SURVF stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

