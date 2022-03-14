SuperLauncher Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $20,032.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,176,393 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

