Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

STRE remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Monday. 35,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRE. RPO LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the third quarter valued at $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

