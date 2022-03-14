Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SZKMY traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.65. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $121.45 and a 52 week high of $199.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

