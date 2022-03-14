Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $186.63. 30,969,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,159,672. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.80 and a 200 day moving average of $313.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

