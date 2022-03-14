Swarthmore Group Inc. Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.25. 4,888,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,916,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

