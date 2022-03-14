Tachyon Protocol Price Hits $0.0435 on Top Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $11.62 million and $391,793.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

