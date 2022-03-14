Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.39

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 2245468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.