Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $17.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.93.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th.
In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,728,670 shares of company stock worth $132,616,293. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49.
About Talos Energy (Get Rating)
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
