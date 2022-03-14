TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

TaskUs stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,981,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $2,777,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

