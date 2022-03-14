Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Up 40.0% in February

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TGEN remained flat at $$1.45 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434. The company has a market cap of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

