Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in February

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TFRFF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.87. Tefron has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Tefron Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing, and sale of seamless products in the field of underwear and sports and leisure clothing, for women and men. It operates through the Brands and Retail segments. The Brands segment operates with products manufactured in the company’s factories and by subcontractors and sold to customers who have brands.

