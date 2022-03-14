Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 47.7% in February

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TIAIY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.08. 13,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,489. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.
Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)
