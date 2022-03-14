Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 47.7% in February

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TIAIY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.08. 13,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,489. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

