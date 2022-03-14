Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 78.2% in February

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the February 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TIIAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. 595,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

TIIAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.38) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

