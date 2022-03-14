Tellor Price Reaches $17.37 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Tellor has a market cap of $40.15 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.37 or 0.00045548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00105293 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,456 coins and its circulating supply is 2,311,995 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

