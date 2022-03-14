Terex (NYSE:TEX) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.38.

TEX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

