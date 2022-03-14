Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Reduced by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.65. 1,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,215. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.