TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

NYSE:TFII opened at $92.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

