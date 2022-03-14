TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TSPG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 1,111,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TGI Solar Power Group (TSPG)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.