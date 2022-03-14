The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Holdings Reduced by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Bancorp accounts for about 3.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.31% of Bancorp worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.71.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

