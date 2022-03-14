The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $58,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

