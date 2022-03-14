The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

Boston Beer stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $349.91. 151,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.66 and a 200 day moving average of $481.23. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $342.74 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 340.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

