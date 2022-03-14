The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG opened at $53.99 on Monday. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

