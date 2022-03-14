The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

TD stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

