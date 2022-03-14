The Western Union Company (WU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Western Union has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Union to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

NYSE WU opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Western Union by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

