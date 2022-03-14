TheStreet Downgrades RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.80.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 0.54. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.15.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

