Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

