Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 273 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $44.71 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

