Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 96,628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Dorian LPG worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $200,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

LPG opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $561.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

