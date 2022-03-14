Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $202,000 in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,651,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

