Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 1,425 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

