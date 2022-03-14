Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,443 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $104,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

NYSE:HT opened at $8.92 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

